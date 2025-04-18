Odibets offers Easter surprise package to customers - Capital Sports
Odibets offers Easter surprise package to customers

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apar 19 – One of Kenya’s leading betting firms, Odibets, is promising to serve more than just great odds this Easter, as they have brought the ultimate holiday feast with the “Ponyoka na Kienyeji ya Easter na Mayai Yake” promo.

From 18th April to 21st April, betting fanatics will stand a chance to win one of 10,000 delicious Kienjeji  daily on the Odibets platform and MAYAI (Free Spins) in their favorite crash games — Aviator, Jet-X, and Aviatrix!

Winning the spicy prize requires one to deposit and place a cash bet of Ksh 99/= or more on Odibets, and each bet gives you a chance to be among the 10,000 lucky daily winners.

Winners will get Ksh 1,000 instantly credited to their Odibets account – withdrawable via M-PESA!

For the mayai free spins, each equals a FREE SPIN when on plays Aviator, Jet-X or Aviatrix.

Last month, Odibets, which is known for its unique crash game experience, launched the Aviator Challenges that have seen punters walk away with free bets of up to Sh15,000 just from playing the Aviator game.

