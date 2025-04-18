‘Not the time to discuss future’ – Alonso on Real Madrid links

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LEVERKUSEN, Germany, April 18, 2025 – Xabi Alonso says it is “not a good time” to discuss his future after the Bayer Leverkusen boss was linked with Real Madrid.

The 43-year-old is reportedly a candidate to succeed Carlo Ancelotti should the Italian leave Real at the end of the season.

Alonso is highly regarded after leading Leverkusen to the double of a Bundesliga title without losing a game and the German Cup in his first full season as a senior club manager last year.

“It’s not a good time to discuss the future. We’re at a very important moment in the season,” said Alonso, whose Leverkusen side are six points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich with five games left.

“I don’t want to talk about speculation and rumours. [I understand] that this is happening, but what’s more important to me is what’s happening right now.”

Leverkusen chief executive Fernando Carro said last week that Alonso was “comfortable” at the club and already planning for next season.

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has also been linked with Real in the past week amid speculation over Ancelotti’s future.

But when asked about Real’s potential interest, Klopp’s agent Marc Kosicke told Sky Germany, external on Friday that “Jurgen is very happy with his new role as head of global soccer at Red Bull”.

Klopp stepped down as Liverpool manager at the end of last season after just over eight-and-a-half years in charge at Anfield.

The German took up a position at Red Bull in October 2024 when he reiterated he did not envisage himself “on the sidelines anymore”.

Alonso was linked with Real, Liverpool and Bayern Munich last year, but told a news conference in March he wanted to stay at Leverkusen following talks with the club’s hierarchy.

The former Liverpool and Spain midfielder won La Liga and the Champions League during a six-season spell as a Madrid player between 2009 and 2014.

Alonso retired as a player following a three-year spell at Bayern Munich in 2017.

He moved into coaching with Real Madrid’s Under-14 side the following year, before three years in charge of Real Sociedad’s B team.

In October 2022, Leverkusen gave him his first managerial role in first-team football and, having taken over with the club second from bottom in the Bundesliga, led them to a sixth-placed finish.

Last season he guided Leverkusen to their first Bundesliga title and the German Cup in impressive fashion. They also reached the Europa League final but lost 3-0 to Atalanta – their only defeat in 53 games in all competitions.