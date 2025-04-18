Norris fastest as Tsunoda crashes in Saudi practice - Capital Sports
Lando Norris. Photo/TEAMTALK MEDIA

Formula One

Norris fastest as Tsunoda crashes in Saudi practice

Published

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 18, 2025 – Yuki Tsunoda had his first crash for Red Bull in second practice at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as Lando Norris set the pace for McLaren.

The Japanese, who was parachuted into Red Bull to replace Liam Lawson after two races of this season, clipped the inside wall at the final corner and was catapulted into the wall on the outside.

Norris was 0.163 seconds quicker than team-mate Oscar Piastri as McLaren again appeared to have the edge on the competition.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was third fastest, 0.280secs off Norris’ best.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was fourth, 0.202secs further back, ahead of Williams’ Carlos Sainz, Tsunoda and Mercedes’ George Russell.

Tsunoda’s crash curtailed the race-simulation runs late in the session, but Piastri and Verstappen had done enough laps with full fuel loads to suggest that the McLaren’s advantage in the race will be substantially bigger than over one lap.

Norris had also looked quick in the first session. Although Alpine’s Pierre Gasly set the pace, the Briton was the fastest front-runner, leading Leclerc and Piastri.

