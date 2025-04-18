Muchiri bullet leaves huge dent in Police Premier League title hopes

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 18, 2025 – Boniface Muchiri struck in the 47th minute as Ulinzi Stars shot down Kenya Police in a disciplined forces derby at the Ulinzi Sports Complex on Good Friday.

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League leaders came into the tie determined to tighten their grip on the log.

However, their title dreams suffered a huge dent when Muchiri put the soldiers in the lead in added time of the first half.

Despite Afande’s best efforts to come back into the game, it all came to naught as the 2010 league champions recovered from a three-match losing run. Kenya Police’s David Ochieng (L) against Ulinzi’s Meshack Makokha. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Second-placed Tusker FC boast of 48 points — with a game in hand — as defending champions Gor Mahia sit third with 46 points from 25 games.

Meanwhile, the soldiers are placed 12th with 31 points.