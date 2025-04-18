Muchiri bullet leaves huge dent in Police Premier League title hopes - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ulinzi Stars' Boniface Muchiri in action against Kenya Police. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Kenyan Premier League

Muchiri bullet leaves huge dent in Police Premier League title hopes

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 18, 2025 – Boniface Muchiri struck in the 47th minute as Ulinzi Stars shot down Kenya Police in a disciplined forces derby at the Ulinzi Sports Complex on Good Friday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League leaders came into the tie determined to tighten their grip on the log.

However, their title dreams suffered a huge dent when Muchiri put the soldiers in the lead in added time of the first half.

Despite Afande’s best efforts to come back into the game, it all came to naught as the 2010 league champions recovered from a three-match losing run.

Kenya Police’s David Ochieng (L) against Ulinzi’s Meshack Makokha. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Following the loss, Etienne Ndayiragije’s side remain top on 49 points from 27 games.

Second-placed Tusker FC boast of 48 points — with a game in hand — as defending champions Gor Mahia sit third with 46 points from 25 games.

Meanwhile, the soldiers are placed 12th with 31 points.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved