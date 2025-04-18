Marathon mastermind Kipruto targeting World Championships slot

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 18, 2025 – Olympic marathon bronze medalist Benson Kipruto is keen to compete at this year’s World Championships in Tokyo.

Kipruto says Tokyo remains top of his to-do list this year as he targets more success.

“Some of the achievements I have set for myself this year is to win a major marathon. I also want to represent the country at the Tokyo World Championships. It is something my mind is open to and would really grab at the opportunity,” the 34-year-old said.

The 2022 Chicago Marathon champion made his debut in a Team Kenya singlet as last year’s quadrennial games in Paris, coming away with gold in the men’s 42km after clocking 2:07:00.

It came on the backdrop of a successful year in which he had also timed 2:02:16 to win the men’s race at the Tokyo Marathon.

It has not been a great start to the year for Kipruto who clocked 2:05:46 to finish a disappointing seventh in the Tokyo Marathon on March 2.

Kipruto admits it was not a good day in office for him, pointing out that the weather was unfavourable.

“Tokyo this year wasn’t good but it is also a learning process…a stepping stone to more success. The weather was not favourable and that worked against me,” he said.

Nonetheless, all that was water under the bridge on Thursday night as Kipruto was crowned the first runners-up in the men’s category of the Sports Personality of the Year (SOYA) awards at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC).

The 2021 Boston Marathon champion admitted surprise at the accolade but added that it is the right boost as he returns to training following the Tokyo heartbreak.

“I am very happy to have won this award here today. I wasn’t expecting to be rewarded tonight. I have only recently returned to training after a well-deserved rest, following the Tokyo Marathon. You will see me soon back on the road competing for titles,” Kipruto said.

Kipruto was beaten to the top gong by Olympic 800m champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi.