Junior Starlets head coach Mildred Cheche during a training session at the Nyayo National Stadium

Harambee Stars

Cheche backs Starlets to rise to occasion against Cameroon in World Cup qualifier

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 18, 2025 – National under 17 girls’ football team coach Mildred Cheche says they will go all out in the first leg of the final round of the World Cup qualifiers against Cameroon on Sunday.

Cheche says a positive result at the Nyayo National Stadium will be integral to taking a humongous step towards their second consecutive World Cup after last year’s debut in the Dominican Republic.

“The match against Cameroon…we are very much focused on it because it is the last round. We continue working and hoping that come weekend, we are going to perform better,” she said.

The Rising Starlets have established themselves as the darlings of Kenyan football, making history as the first ever from the country to qualify for a World Cup.

Rising Starlets receive their Sports Team of the Year (women) award at the SOYA Awards. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

They went a step further in North America, beating Mexico 2-1 in their final Group C match to put the gloss on a commendable debut appearance.

For all their exploits, they were awarded the ‘sportswomen’s team of the year’ at the Sports Personality of the Year (SOYA) during a gala ceremony at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Thursday night.

Cheche was also feted as the ‘coach of the year’, fending off competition from Shujaa’s Kevin ‘Bling’ Wambua, and Kenya Pipeline’s Geoffrey Omondi, among others.

The gaffer described the award as timely, as they prepare for their encounter against Baby Lionesses.

“Tomorrow, we have a training session. The girls are excited…even the ones in the camp. They will be happy to see that we have won something. It will motivate us to work hard to ensure we are back among the nominees, come next year,” Cheche said.

She further said their award was a victory for women in sports.

“I think it is a blessing to win the awards. I am grateful that they recognise women football…they recognise women coaches and also the girl child,” the coach said.

Victory over the West Africans will earn them a ticket to this year’s World Cup in Morocco.



