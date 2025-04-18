Black letter day for Ingwe as Posta win in Machakos - Capital Sports
AFC Leopards' Randi Bakari in a past match against Compel FC.

Kenyan Premier League

Black letter day for Ingwe as Posta win in Machakos

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 18, 2025 – AFC Leopards’ limp title run suffered further loss with defeat to lowly Posta Rangers at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Friday evening.

Owen Mboya scored midway through the first half as Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo’s charges nicked an important win in their relegation survival bid.

For Boniface Ambani’s side, the defeat was a sucker punch to the felines who’s last win — a 2-1 triumph over Mara Sugar — came on February 15.

The loss sees them drop to seventh on 37 points, 12 adrift of leaders Kenya Police

More to follow…

In this article:
