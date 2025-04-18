Big summer if Liverpool keep team together – Slot

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LIVERPOOL, England, April 18, 2025 – Arne Slot believes keeping his Liverpool team together would mark a “big summer” for the club as he insisted Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future is still “not done”.

The Reds have secured captain Virgil van Dijk and leading scorer Mohamed Salah on new two-year deals, but there is uncertainty around the future of right-back Alexander Arnold because his contract expires in the summer.

“It’s already a big summer now,” said Slot. “It was a big thing – ‘can we hold on to them?’.

“And by holding on already to two, it’s already a big summer and let’s see what the rest of the summer will bring.

“It would be strange for me to say now I’m not happy with the team we have, because I’ve said it for a year so we are happy with the team we have. Maybe if we can even keep that team that would already be a big summer.”

Asked about Alexander-Arnold’s situation, head coach Slot said: “Let’s see what the future brings.”

The England defender is wanted by Real Madrid, who have endured a troubling week.

Knocked out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage by Arsenal, the future of Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is in question and Spanish football expert Guillem Balague says the Bernabeu side are “in need of refreshing”.

Alexander-Arnold could be on the bench for Liverpool’s league game at Leicester City on Sunday following just over five weeks out with an ankle injury.

Although Slot maintained his position of not discussing the contractual situations of players, the Dutchman praised the quality and attitude of the 26-year-old.

“We don’t talk about these things [contracts] as long as things are not done yet and they aren’t, so that’s why we don’t talk in public about his situation,” said Slot.

Asked if he hoped Alexander-Arnold still saw his future with the Reds, Slot added: “Trent is coming back from an injury and trained with us yesterday. Every time he plays and trains with us he shows his commitment.

“He’s worked so hard to be back already and the moment he is on the pitch he shows me what a great football player he is and how much he’s involved in us trying to achieve our goals this season.

“He’s worked so hard during the whole season and now in his rehab to be back with the team again.

“The fans of Liverpool, everyone who watches football for the last five, six or seven years, knows he is an incredible full-back, has been an incredible full-back for this football club and let’s see what the future brings.”

Liverpool are 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League and would secure a 20th top-flight title if they beat Leicester and second-placed Arsenal lose to Ipswich earlier on Sunday.

They look set to become champions in Slot’s first season since he succeeded Jurgen Klopp, having only added forward Federico Chiesa to their ranks for the 2024-25 campaign.

“I think the core of the team you want to keep as long as you can together, as long as they are performing in the best possible way,” said Slot.

“It’s good to have some new energy in and around the place with one or two new players, but it isn’t really a necessity if you look at the quality we have and the quality of the season we have had.”

Van Dijk ‘having a big influence’ at Liverpool

Van Dijk followed Egypt international Salah in committing his future to Liverpool and, speaking about his Dutch compatriot, Slot said he had not “worked with a player like him in terms of leadership”.

“I’m really happy that both have extended. Virgil has been so important for us defensively, offensively and around the dressing room – a great personality and player,” Slot said.

“The leader he is, in and around the training centre, that is something I haven’t worked with a player like him in terms of leadership. The energy he brings to the team in every training session and how professional he is for himself, but also trying to influence his team-mates, especially the younger ones. He’s having a big influence at this club.”

Van Dijk joined Liverpool for £75m from Southampton in January 2018 and has helped the club win the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Club World Cup and EFL Cup twice.

Asked how long he thought the 33-year-old Netherlands international could play for at the highest level, Slot believes staying injury free will be a key factor.

“One thing that first comes to my mind is to stay fit,” Slot said. “If he stays fit I see no reason why he would regress and the club [thinks that as well] otherwise we wouldn’t have given him a two-year contract.”