Athletes Feted as BingwaFest National Finals Enters Homestretch 

KISUMU, Kenya, April 18, 2025 – The BingwaFest National entered the business end with the official opening ceremony on Friday athletes getting rewarded for the exploits on the track.

Titus Kiprotich and Maurine Jepkoech were crowned the 10,000m champions after a good outing at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Stadium, Siaya on Thursday.

Following their triumphs, the two walked away KES 400,000 richer to have a share of the KES 12 million prize money that was up for grabs in athletics in the multi-discipline sports extravaganza set to culminate this Sunday at Mamboleo Stadium.

The first and second runners-up over 10,000m pocketed KES 350,000 and KES 300,000, respectively.

Athletes who finished fourth and fifth to round off the prize bracket received KES 200,000 and KES 100,000, in that order. Amason Sambao crosses the line to win the men’s 5,000m during the BingwaFest National Finals in Siaya on Thursday.

Betika Brand Manager Eric Mwiti congratulated the winners in athletics while at the same time urging fans to show up in large numbers for the weekend games.

“Well done to all the winners who triumphed at Siaya on Thursday. It’s an action-packed weekend and we hope to see fans coming out in large numbers to support their teams and cheer them on. Apart from the sports action, we are also having a medical camp that is free of charge for all,” Mwiti said. Titus Kiprotich celebrates just before crossing the line in the men’s 10,000 at the Betika BingwaFest National Finals on Thursday at Siaya.

Kiprotich kicked hard in the final lap to cut the tape in 28:19.3 and finish first ahead of Ribert Kiprop and Kenneth Kiprono who timed 28:22.2 and 28:24.4, respectively, to seal the podium.

On her part, Jepkoech stopped the clock at 33:22.8, with Miriam Chebet (33:23.5) and Mercy Cherono (33:24.1) settling for the second and third places respectively.

In the 5,000m race, Amason Sampao and Loice Chepkemoi emerged victorious in the men’s and women’s categories, respectively.

Sampao’s time of 13:36.6 saw him better Victor Kipruto and Nehemia Kirui who were second and third. In the women’s race, Chepkemoi (15:30.4) was followed by Caren Jebet(15:31.3) and Daisila Cherono (15:31.8).

The winners over 5,000m took home KES 350,000, while the second and third place finishers won KES 250,000 and KES 200,000, respectively.

The fourth and fifth received KES 150,000 and KES 100,000 each.

Ronald Kipkorir (3:35.9) won the men’s 1,500m followed by Mathew Kipsang and Ngeno Kipngetich while Purity Chepkirui won the women’s race with Miriam Cheprop and Vivian Chebet taking the second and third places respectively.

Mercy Oketch, who headlines Kenya’s 400m team for the World Athletics Relays in China, stormed to victory in 51.4 followed by Mercy Chebet (51.8) as Gladys Jepkemboi (52.3) took the third place.

Zablon Ekwam (44.5) won the men’s race followed by Kelvin Kipkorir and David Sanayek. Loice Chepkemoi smiles after crossing the finish line in the women’s 5,000m during the BingwaFest National Finals in Siaya on Thursday.

Meanwhile, football entered the semis on Friday, as basketball tipped off at the Mamboleo Stadium, and rugby kicked off at the Kisumu Polytechnic as well.

Twenty-four rugby teams (16 men, 8 women) and the top 32 basketball teams (16 men and 16 women) will contest for the top honors in the two sports.

Winners in football and rugby, both men and women, will be awarded KES 2.5 million each (KES 1.5 million in cash and KES 1 million in kind to a charity of choice at their region) while the winning teams in the 3×3 basketball will go home KES 750,000 richer and receive KES 1 million in kind to a charity of choice at their region as well.

The first runners-up for football and rugby will be awarded KES 750,000 while the second runners-up are set to receive KES 400,000.

In basketball, the teams that finish second and third will take home KES 400,000 and KES 200,000 respectively.

Apart from the team prizes, there will be individual recognition. The golden boot and golden glove winners will pocket KES 50,000 each while the rugby MVP and top try scorer will receive KES 50,000 each.

In basketball, winners in the dunking competition will pocket KES 50,000 while those in the 3-point challenge will go home with KES 30,000.

Just like it has been the case in the regional editions, Betika in partnership with Zuri Health will host a medical camp throughout the weekend, free for all.

Basketball will tip-off on Friday at the Mamboleo Grounds as well while athletics action takes place on Thursday 17th at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Stadium, Siaya followed by the awarding during the official opening ceremony on Friday at Mamboleo.