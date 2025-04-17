Kane stunner not enough for Bayern as Inter secure slot in Champions League semis - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Lautaro Martinez celebrates his equaliser against Bayern. PHOTO/INTER_EN

UEFA Champions League

Kane stunner not enough for Bayern as Inter secure slot in Champions League semis

Published

MILAN, Italy, April 17, 2025 – Inter Milan booked their place in the Champions League semi-finals with a thrilling draw against Bayern Munich at San Siro Stadium.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Italian champions led 2-1 from the first leg but their advantage was wiped out by Harry Kane’s crisp, low strike early in the second half.

That goal sparked Inter into life and just nine minutes later they were in front on the night and in complete control of the tie.

First, Lautaro Martinez lashed home from six yards as the ball dropped kindly for him from a corner.

Three minutes later, another corner and this time defender Benjamin Pavard powered in a header from Hakan Calhanoglu’s delivery.

Bayern did not give up though, and with 14 minutes remaining they drew level thanks to Eric Dier’s looping back-post header from a tight angle.

Vincent Kompany’s side pushed for a third goal to force extra time, and in the fifth of six added minutes the chance came but Thomas Muller could not direct his header past Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

Despite the late scare, it is Inter who progress to face Barcelona in a tantalising last-four tie.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

More to follow.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved