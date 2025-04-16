Shujaa issue war cry ahead of World Series relegation playoffs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 16, 2025 – National men’s rugby 7s team captain George ‘Japolo’ Ooro is confident of maintaining their core status in the World Series.

Ooro says the team are buzzing in confidence heading to the relegation playoffs in Los Angeles on May 3-4.

“We are working on our weaknesses, such as lapses in the last minute. The preparations are going on well and we have developed a solid culture. Singapore (7s) was huge boost and we know that our opponents in LA are really nervous of us right now. Let us continue with the momentum. I am sure we’ll stay in the series,” the Strathmore Leos player said.

Shujaa will be fighting for survival at the playoffs after finishing ninth at the end of the regular season of the series with 36 points.

Despite a taxing season, Kevin ‘Bling’ Wambua’s side redeemed themselves with a second-place finish at the last leg in Singapore — losing 21-12 to Fiji in a thrilling final.

Ooro concedes they would have loved to follow in the footsteps of their predecessors in 2016 — who beat Fiji to lift Kenya’s only series title win to date.

Nonetheless, with age on their side, the skipper is optimistic it is not a matter of when and not if, they will lift the trophy.

“Our toughest game was against Fiji in the finals. It was our first final but it won’t be the last and we won’t be scared again. It was some good memories. We lost against France and Spain in previous legs but we beat them when we met them the next time. We believe this is the same case with Fiji…we will beat them the next time,” he said.

Shujaa captain George Ooro receives a cheque of Ksh 1.35m from Sportpesa CEO Ronald Karauri. PHOTO/KRU

Echoing his captain’s sentiments, Wambua said reaching the finals of the Singapore 7s was a huge milestone that has done wonders for everyone’s confidence.

“We are confident as we were when we were fighting to make it to the series. Being second in Singapore is a milestone. That was the first time the national anthem was sang at the series in eight years. Heading into L.A., I am a 100 percent confident we will remain in the series,” he said.

The gaffer promised their opponents at the playoffs — Portugal, Samoa and Ireland — a torrid time when they take to the pitch at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles.

“Any good thing takes time and we have momentum now. We are going to be ruthless. We are not going to let anyone take anything from us. I have full trust our performance will get better next season and you will be seeing us a lot here,” Wambua pointed out.

The team were treated to breakfast at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Nairobi on Wednesday morning, before receiving Ksh 1.35m in bonuses from their title sponsor, Sportpesa.

Speaking at the same time, Sportpesa CEO Ronald Karauri expressed his pride at being a Kenyan and being associated with the Shujaa brand.

“When we started this sponsorship, we looked like lone wolfs because we were not in HSBC. But we have worked with Shujaa before and we believed in them. We are very proud of them of how far they have come,” Karauri said.

He backed the boys to go on and win a leg of the series in not-so-distant future.

“I know that feeling of making the finals and that is something you never want to lose. The next step is to stand on top of the world. Nothing comes easy, we have to work hard for it. Special mention to Lionesses for also making us proud,” the CEO said.

Each player and member of the technical bench will pocket Ksh 75,000 from the bonuses even as they continue training for the battle in Los Angeles.