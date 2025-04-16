‘Playing against my motherland greatest moment of my career,’ – Shujaa’s Kubu says after Singapore success

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 16, 2025 – Shujaa’s Jone Kubu admits playing against Fiji in the final of the Singapore 7s is one of the greatest moment of his life.

Kubu says it was an emotional and wholesome moment for him to line up against his country of birth.

“Experience against Fiji is a feeling I can’t explain especially listening to both countries’ anthems. I had to pinch myself because the reality of playing against my birthplace was one of the best feeling,” the Kabras Sugar RFC player said.

The Fijian earned his first call-up to Kevin ‘Bling’ Wambua’s side in February ahead of the fourth leg of the World Rugby 7s Series in Vancouver, Canada.

Since then, Kubu has cemented his place in the team, featuring in the fifth and sixth legs of the series in Hong Kong and Singapore respectively.

Kubu has played before in national team colours, but for the national 15s side — Kenya Simbas.

Even as Shujaa prepare to fight for survival at the relegation playoffs in Los Angeles on May 3-4, Lubengo — as he is popularly known by his peers — will be looking to continue his new career trajectory as far as rugby is concerned.

He was also in action as his club, the sugar millers, forged a four-peat in the Kenya Cup by beating Menengai Oilers at the Kakamega ASK Showground to retain their crown.