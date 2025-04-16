Owalo promises new stadium for Gor Mahia, houses for players

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 16, 2025 – Newly-appointed Gor Mahia deputy patron Eliud Owalo has promised to help the club build a new stadium as well as houses for the players.

Owalo says these are among his agenda to ensure the 21-time FKF Premier League champions transition into a world-class team, at the level of its peers across Africa.

“My primary goal as Deputy Patron is to ensure that within the shortest time possible, we facilitate the construction of a stadium for Gor Mahia, a club house and will we go as far as building houses for the players,” the former Cabinet Secretary of Information, Communication and Digital Economy said.

His sentiments follow those of recently re-elected chair, Ambrose Rachier, who revealed the club will have to buy land before building its own stadium.

This is due to their failure to secure the title deed for a parcel of land in Kasarani, which was given to the club by former president Daniel Arap Moi.

Presently, the 57-year-old club have had to fork out money to hire stadiums to play their home matches.

Primarily, they have used the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos as their home ground as well as Nyayo Stadium for high-octane matches, such as the Mashemeji Derby against AFC Leopards.

Nonetheless, Owalo’s promise may be music to the ears of the K’Ogalo faithful who have wanted their club to have a permanent home ever since they had to vacate their traditional City Stadium — affectionately nicknamed Tok Komwanda.

Also high on Owalo’s to-do list is improving the quality of signings made by Gor to enable them compete on all levels of football.

“My wish is to see quality players at Gor Mahia… we will have quality local players. Foreign players must be of quality as well,” he said.

He was speaking in Karen when he hosted the team to a luncheon during which he was presented as the new deputy patron.

He takes over from former Homa Bay governor Cyprian Awiti and will assist the club’s patron, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.