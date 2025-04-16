Foreign-based players miss out as Babu names squad for Afcon U20

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 16, 2025 – National Under 20 football team coach Salim Babu has named a 26-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations, set for Egypt.

The team consist of players who famously secured the Rising Stars’ slot at the continental competition at last year’s Cecafa Regional qualifiers in Arusha, Tanzania.

Familiar faces in the squad include Sofapaka right back Baron Ochieng’, Joseph Bate, Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) youngster Manzur Okwaro and Spain-based skipper Amos Wanjala in defence.

In the middle of the park, St Anthony High School alumnus Aldrine Kibet is expected to work his magic.

He will be joined by former Kariobangi Sharks youngster Andreas Odhiambo — who now plays for Norway’s Sarpsborg FF — as well as AFC Leopards’ sensation Kelly Madada, Kevin Wangaya, Bandari’s William Gitama and Sharks’ Humphrey Aroko.

Up front, Babu will rely on Lawrence Ouma (MOFA), Oliver Machaka (Kakamega Homeboyz) and Gor Mahia’s Mark Shaban for goals.

Speaking after naming the final squad, Babu said expressed optimism that the players will not merely participate but also compete at the continental showpiece.

“This is a well-rounded and strong squad. I believe the boys have what it takes to compete at the highest level and provide great competition at the U20 AFCON. We are not going just to participate, we are going to compete and make our mark,” the Nairobi City Stars coach said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Noteworthy, none of the foreign-based players who tried out with the team in the past two months made it to the final squad.

They include Leyton Orient’s Zech Obiero, Jeremy Bisau, and Ruben Grewal, among others.

The team are expected to depart for Morocco for a week-long camp before setting sail for Egypt ahead of their first match on May 1 against record champions Nigeria.

Kenya’s other opponents in Group B include Morocco and Tunisia who they face on May 4 and 7 respectively.

Final Squad

Goalkeepers

Kevin Oduor, Wycliford Oduor, Benard Jairo

Defenders

Baron Ochieng, Humphrey Obino, Jackson Imbiakha, Joseph Bate, Manzur Okwaro, Amos Wanjala, Telena Ochieng, Collins Ochieng

Midfielders

Kevin Wangaya, Emilio Brian, Irad Mshindi, Humphrey Aroko, Aldrine Kibet, Kelly Madada, Hassan Beja, Ezekiel Omuri, Elly Owande, William Gitama, Javan Omondi, Andreas Odhiambo

Forwards

Lawrence Ouma, Oliver Machaka, Mark Shaban