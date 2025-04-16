Foreign-based players miss out as Babu names squad for Afcon U20 - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

National under 20 football team players in training. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Harambee Stars

Foreign-based players miss out as Babu names squad for Afcon U20

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 16, 2025 – National Under 20 football team coach Salim Babu has named a 26-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations, set for Egypt.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The team consist of players who famously secured the Rising Stars’ slot at the continental competition at last year’s Cecafa Regional qualifiers in Arusha, Tanzania.

Familiar faces in the squad include Sofapaka right back Baron Ochieng’, Joseph Bate, Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) youngster Manzur Okwaro and Spain-based skipper Amos Wanjala in defence.

In the middle of the park, St Anthony High School alumnus Aldrine Kibet is expected to work his magic.

He will be joined by former Kariobangi Sharks youngster Andreas Odhiambo — who now plays for Norway’s Sarpsborg FF — as well as AFC Leopards’ sensation Kelly Madada, Kevin Wangaya, Bandari’s William Gitama and Sharks’ Humphrey Aroko.

Up front, Babu will rely on Lawrence Ouma (MOFA), Oliver Machaka (Kakamega Homeboyz) and Gor Mahia’s Mark Shaban for goals.

Speaking after naming the final squad, Babu said expressed optimism that the players will not merely participate but also compete at the continental showpiece.

“This is a well-rounded and strong squad. I believe the boys have what it takes to compete at the highest level and provide great competition at the U20 AFCON. We are not going just to participate, we are going to compete and make our mark,” the Nairobi City Stars coach said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Noteworthy, none of the foreign-based players who tried out with the team in the past two months made it to the final squad.

They include Leyton Orient’s Zech Obiero, Jeremy Bisau, and Ruben Grewal, among others.

The team are expected to depart for Morocco for a week-long camp before setting sail for Egypt ahead of their first match on May 1 against record champions Nigeria.

Kenya’s other opponents in Group B include Morocco and Tunisia who they face on May 4 and 7 respectively.

Final Squad

Goalkeepers

Kevin Oduor, Wycliford Oduor, Benard Jairo

Defenders

Baron Ochieng, Humphrey Obino, Jackson Imbiakha, Joseph Bate, Manzur Okwaro, Amos Wanjala, Telena Ochieng, Collins Ochieng

Midfielders

Kevin Wangaya, Emilio Brian, Irad Mshindi, Humphrey Aroko, Aldrine Kibet, Kelly Madada, Hassan Beja, Ezekiel Omuri, Elly Owande, William Gitama, Javan Omondi, Andreas Odhiambo

Forwards

Lawrence Ouma, Oliver Machaka, Mark Shaban

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved