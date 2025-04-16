Barca's Leon banned for allegedly touching opponent's groin - Capital Sports
Barcelona's Mapi Leon. PHOTO/B/R FOOTBALL

Football

Barca’s Leon banned for allegedly touching opponent’s groin

Published

MADRID, Spain, April 16, 2025 – Barcelona defender Mapi Leon has been banned for two Liga F matches following an incident with Espanyol defender Daniela Caracas in February.

The Spain international was accused of “violating the privacy” of Colombia defender Caracas on 10 February after appearing to touch her in the groin area while Espanyol defended a corner kick.

Espanyol expressed their “total discontent and condemnation” of the incident after a video of the clip went viral on social media.

Liga F has confirmed to BBC Sport that Leon has been given a two-match suspension “due to the incident with Daniela Caracas” and would not be making any further statement.

She served the first match of the suspension last weekend against Atletico Madrid and will miss Barcelona’s next league game against Real Madrid.

Leon denied inappropriately touching Caracas, saying there was “no contact with her private parts”.

“At no time did I, nor was it my intention, infringe upon the intimacy of my fellow professional Daniela Caracas,” she said.

Barcelona failed with an appeal over the suspension.

The Catalans are four points clear of rivals Real Madrid at the top of Liga F, with five matches of the season remaining.

