Manzur Okwaro with Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy.

Okwaro now targets AFCON U20 success, CHAN after senior team debut

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 15 – Kenya Under-20 defender Manzur Okwaro now targets success at the Africa Cup of Nations and a place in Kenya’s team at the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) after making his senior team debut during last month’s World Cup qualifier against Gabon.

Okwaro, 19, was introduced as a late substitute in the duel at the Nyayo National Stadium by new coach Benni McCarthy, after impressing him as he watched the junior team’s training session.

Okwaro, who turns out for Premier League side KCB was called up to the senior team’s local based players’ camp, and made it to the final squad for both games against Gambia and Gabon.

Speaking in an interview with Telecomasia.net, Okwaro says the debut and the subsequent interest coach McCarthy has had inspire him to do better.

“That was the biggest day of my life. It was a moment that I will cherish forever and I won’t forget. Making my senior team debut was always on my ambition list but I didn’t know it would come early. I was excited for that moment and it inspired me a lot. Stepping onto the pitch to play for the senior team has given me a lot of motivation and a push to keep working hard,” Okwaro told Telecomasia.

The defender has lauded the relationship he has forged with coach McCarthy and says it inspires him to know that the tactician has a lot of belief in him.

“The coach has really helped me grow and improve. He gives me lots of advice, he tells me how to play, position myself and how to be better. Having someone like that guide you, someone who has played and coached in the biggest stages is a dream for any footballer and I am looking forward to learning more and making bigger steps in my career,” added the defender.

He is part of Kenya’s Rising Stars squad that heads to Egypt for the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

