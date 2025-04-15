Muhia, Kariga Victorious at Nakuru Golf Club During the Sixth Leg of 2025 NCBA Golf Series

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 15 – Paul Muhia emerged the overall gross winner as Esther Karuga claimed the lady’s gross title during the sixth leg of the 2025 NCBA Golf Series held over the weekend at the scenic par-73 Nakuru Golf Club.

Playing off handicap 2, Muhia carded a gross score of 75 to triumph at Nakuru while Karuga (HC 16) returned a score of 90 to top the lady’s gross category.

Muhia and Karuga led six players from the Nakuru event who have now qualified for the 2025 NCBA Golf Series Grand Finale, including the Division 2 Men’s and Ladies’ Winners, the Overall Division 3 Winner, and the Junior Winner to make it six.

Mackton Wekomba (HC 10) delivered a standout performance, collecting 44 stableford points to win the Men’s Division 1 category.

Moses Ndegwa topped the Men’s Division category with 39 points, while Esther Thuku took home the lady’s Division 2 title after carding 38 points.

In Division 3, Risper Muriithi emerged the overall winner after posting 35 points off handicap 31 to finish ahead of the pack.

In the junior category, Gurtej Sahota (HC 17) scored 34 points to finish first among the five juniors who showed up for the event.

The region boasts of 50 junior golfers who are part of NCBA’s development program with the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF).

NCBA Deputy Director, and Head of Brands Jacquie Muhati said: “As NCBA we dared to dream by Investing in golf to professionalise the game.”

As part of our Changing the story NCBA junior golf across Africa isn’t just about nurturing talent it’s about building a legacy.”

“By creating a strong pipeline for young athletes, we’re unlocking not only Kenya’s potential but the continent’s potential and paving the way for a new generation of Kenyan golf professionals to shine on the world stage.”

Patrick Mburu, 23, emerged as the guest winner after scoring 34 points as well while Rahab Thuo (HC 26) triumphed in the staff category with 30 points.

Nakuru Golf Club Captain Michael Mululu won the nearest to the pin prize in the men’s category with Njeri Kimani doing so in the ladies’.

Brendan Ireland and Gentar Nabwire had the longest drives for the day.

The tournament brought together more than 180 amateur golfers from across the Rift Valley region, all vying for top honors and a chance to secure coveted slots at the series’ Grand Finale later this year.

In addition to the grand finale slots, there was a hole-in-one prize on offer courtesy of a partnership between NCBA and leading construction and agricultural equipment dealer, JCB Ganatra Plant and Equipment.

However, no one managed to sink it on the fourth hole to take home the brand-new JCB Backhoe Loader, Model 3DX.

“Congratulations to today’s winners. We believe in the power of sport to do more, to unite communities, promote inclusivity, and drive meaningful change.”

“That’s why this series exists. Not only to grow the game of golf, but to build stronger bonds across regions, and to celebrate the people and places that make this country so special.”

This initiative is also deeply connected to our sustainability agenda, Change The Story, through which we have committed to advancing inclusive communities and promoting sports development across Kenya.”

“Our investment in golf is not just about today’s tournaments but about creating opportunities and nurturing potential for the future.”

In addition to the spectacular golf, NCBA continued its commitment to environmental sustainability by donating and planting 100 trees at Nakuru Golf Club as part of its broader citizenship agenda.

The Nakuru leg followed successful outings at VetLab Sports Club, Nandi Bears Club, Malindi Golf Club, and Kenya Railway Golf Club, with Thika Sports Club hosting the next qualifier event at the end of April.