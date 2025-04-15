Babu believes Morocco camp will enhance Rising Stars’ readiness for AFCON U20 debut - Capital Sports
Kenya's U20 team with President William Ruto

Kenya

Babu believes Morocco camp will enhance Rising Stars’ readiness for AFCON U20 debut

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 15 – Kenya Rising Stars head coach Salim Babu believes the 10-day training camp the team will hold in Morocco will be crucial as it will help them acclimatize ahead of the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations, which will be held in neighboring Egypt.

The team has been in camp for almost a month and will head to Morocco next week for the final phase of preparation ahead of their debut at the AFCON later this month.

Speaking exclusively to Telecomasia.net, Babu says the Morocco part of their preparation will be hugely crucial.

“Morocco has similar weather to Egypt and training there will be key for us to acclimatize and get used to the conditions in North Africa. It will also be a good time for us to address the finer details of our preparations. We will get two or three friendly matches with teams of our age group and possibly some heading to the AFCON as well and so it will give us a very good picture of where we are in terms of readiness for the competition,” Babu told Telecomasia.

The team qualified for their first ever U20 AFCON by virtue of reaching the CECAFA regional qualifiers final. They have been drawn in Group C with defending champions Senegal, Zambia and Sierra Leone.

