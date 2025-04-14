What Kipchoge intends to do as NOCK athletes' representative - Capital Sports
Olympic Champion Eliud Kipchoge. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Athletics

What Kipchoge intends to do as NOCK athletes’ representative

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 14, 2025 – Double Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge says he will prioritise athletes’ welfare when he assumes office as their representative at the National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOCK).

Kipchoge says he will be a messenger and a go-between athletes from different disciplines and their respective federations.

“I want to include every athlete in every federation for his or her own voice or to be heard in matters education, in matters empowerment, in matters holistic living. I think this the right time, because I’ve been in sport for more than 20 years, and I need to give back to sport,” the two time world record holder said.

Kipchoge further pointed to his wide-ranging experience in sports as a core reason why he is the man for the job.

“I have been on both sides of the mountain…the high and the low. I know how it feels as an athlete to be on both sides of the mountain. I know the pressure from the family…pressure from the teammates…pressure from the government as well. I will use my experience and share my knowledge on how to handle the challenges associated with being a sportsperson,” he said.

Kipchoge was nominated by Athletics Kenya (AK) as a representative for male athletes, with confirmation of the same expected at NOCK’s national elections on April 24.

He will be joined by national women’s rugby 7s team captain Grace Adhiambo who will represent female athletes.

Speaking at the same time, AK president Jack Tuwei said Kipchoge’s nomination was a no-brainer in lieu of his decorated CV as an athlete.

“His achievements, from his early success in track to becoming the only person to run a marathon in under two hours, are a testament to his discipline and unwavering commitment,” Tuwei said.

The president further said Kipchoge is not only a giant of sports but also a gentleman outside of the road races.

“Beyond the sport, his efforts to enhance education through the establishment of a library and being an ambassador demonstrate his desire to contribute to the greater good in society. We believe this holistic approach makes him an ideal candidate for the athlete representative role,” he said.

Kipchoge is currently preparing for this year’s London Marathon.

