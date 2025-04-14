‘We had to put a smile on his face’ – Newcastle dedicate win to Howe

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NEWCASTLE, England, April 14, 2025 – It was a familiar scene at St James’ Park as Newcastle’s players showed their appreciation to the Toon Army after another win – in what is turning into a highly impressive season.

Harvey Barnes, clutching the man of the match award after his two goals inspired a crushing 4-1 victory over Manchester United, led the applause in front of the jubilant home fans.

Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes, who also scored, were close by.

But, on closer inspection, there was one notable absentee from the post-match celebrations.

“Hopefully this win will give him back some happiness and he’ll be back for the next one,” said Guimaraes, the captain, in a touching tribute to Eddie Howe.

The Newcastle boss was admitted to hospital on Friday having felt unwell for a number of days, leaving assistants Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones to oversee the win over the Red Devils.

Newcastle’s players responded with an exceptional performance as they recorded a first league double over their opponents since the 1930-31 campaign, but all thoughts turned to Howe after the game.

The man who masterminded their Carabao Cup final triumph over Liverpool at Wembley four weeks ago is still in hospital, although details about his illness remain unclear.

“We knew we had a job to do without him, we said before the game we had to put a smile on his face,” added Barnes.

Howe watches win from hospital bed

Tindall knows Howe better than most, having also been his assistant at Bournemouth.

“Me and Eddie have worked together for 17 years and in that time he’s never missed more than a day or two, so he must have found it hard to be missing this week,” said Tindall.

“All those years people have criticised me for being up at the front with Eddie… maybe that helped today!

“We went out and delivered a performance he would be proud of. Hopefully he is back very soon.

“Amongst our pressing was some fantastic football and some good goals.”

Tindall added that Howe, 47, had watched the game from his hospital bed and was well enough to send a message congratulating the team, having hammered Ruben Amorim’s side to strengthen their push for a Champions League spot.

“I’ve just seen a message from him congratulating us,” he added. “He was able to watch the game, and I’m sure it lifted his spirits.

“He trusted the decision we’d make, we’ve been working together for a long time.

“He was able to communicate earlier on in the week, then put his trust in everyone to put in a performance he’d be proud of, and the boys delivered.”

‘A weird week’

Only runaway leaders Liverpool (41) have more points than Newcastle (36) since 14 December, having played two more games than the Magpies over the period.

The win over Manchester United was Newcastle’s 12th in 16 league matches – and their fourth in a row.

If they make it five straight wins with a home victory – or draw – over Crystal Palace on Wednesday, Newcastle will climb above Nottingham Forest into third.

“It’s been a weird week without the gaffer being in,” added Barnes.

“We know he wouldn’t be missing games if he wasn’t seriously ill.

“We went into the game today knowing exactly what we needed to do. It’s just his voice and influence that hasn’t been there this week.”

England boss Thomas Tuchel was at St James’ Park to see Newcastle’s fifth win in six meetings over Manchester United since losing the EFL Cup final at Wembley in February 2023.

Barnes’ one and only England appearance to date came against Wales in 2020.

“I’m playing with a smile on my face at the minute, enjoying being out there,” added the winger.

“I love playing football, love scoring goals, when you do that you can’t help but enjoy it. That was reflected in the team as well. It was a good day at the office.”

He added: “We’ve got ourselves into a great position in the table, but we’re just approaching each game as it comes. We know if we go and win our remaining games we will be in the top four.”