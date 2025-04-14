‘Vieira’ unafraid of group of death at Afcon Under 20

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 14, 2025 – The national under 20 football team have been tipped to do well against Nigeria, Tunisia and Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The team’s assistant coach Anthony ‘Vieira’ Akhulia is unfazed by the pedigree of their established opponents.

“For us, the team is ready…it’s the same players who have been training for the past month in preparation for the tournament. We are not fazed by the change of the opponents. We believe in the players and will be able to hold their own against our new opponents,” Akhulia said.

The Rising Stars were initially scheduled to face defending champions Senegal, Zambia and Sierra Leone at the continental competition.

However, the continental football governing body — Confederation of African Football (Caf) — had to conduct a fresh draw on Sunday following Ivory Coast’s withdrawal as the original host of the tournament. Rising Stars assistant coach Anthony Akhulia (left) and his boss, head coach Salim Babu. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

And so along came Nigeria — boasting seven titles — Morocco and Tunisia — all of which were in the last four of the last edition of the competition in Egypt in 2023.

Salim Babu’s charges kick off their debut campaign against the Atlas Lions on May 1 before subsequent ties against Nigeria and Tunisia.

Akhulia says their eyes are fixed on the knockout stages.

“We know that we can win the first match…once we do that then we can now turn our attention to the second one. If we win our first two matches, we will be through to the knockout phase. When we get to the knockout phase, the rest will take care of itself,” the Bidco United head coach said.

The Rising Stars have been going through their paces for the past one month and a half, playing a series of friendlies against Ulinzi Stars, Kenya Police, Kariobangi Sharks and Tusker FC, among others.

The team will be camping in Morocco, ahead of their eventual departure to Cairo, in time for the opening ceremony on April 26.