Shabana demand FKF Cup rematch against Homeboyz

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 14, 2025 – Shabana are demanding for a replay of Sunday’s Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup match against Kakamega Homeboyz, which they lost by a solitary goal.

In a letter to the federation, the club’s secretary Elizaphan Kerama says they lost the match unfairly hence the need for a replay.

“In the spirit of fairness and integrity, we strongly urge the governing body to recall and order a replay of the fixture as the match outcome was fundamentally influenced by unjust officiating,” Kerama said.

Tore Bobe are also demanding action be taken against the game’s match official for their alleged farcical display during the encounter at Moi Stadium, Kisumu.

“We demand disciplinary measures against the match officials involved if found guilty of negligence or bias. A formal assurance from FKF that urgent steps are being taken to restore faith in officiating and protect the integrity of our competition,” he said.

Moses Mudavadi struck in the 27th minute as Homeboyz held on to sail through to the quarters, where they face Nairobi United.

However, Shabana coach Peter Okidi was fuming at full time, lambasting the referee for disallowing Dennis Okoth’s last-gasp equaliser.

Echoing the sentiments of the head coach, Kerama described the result of the game as a daytime robbery.

“Yesterday’s events have been widely termed as daytime robbery, a description that reflects the anger and disbelief among our players, fans and football lovers across the country. This is a dangerous precedent that should not be entertained anywhere near our game,” he said.

The federation is yet to respond to the demands.