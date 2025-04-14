‘Let’s focus on Thursday’, Utd boss Amorim says after humiliating loss to Magpies

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MANCHESTER, England, April 14, 2025 – Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim said there is “nothing worse than losing games” when asked about the criticism he has received since taking charge at Old Trafford.

“I understand but I don’t care. Nothing is worse than losing games,” Amorim said after the defeat by Newcastle.

“People can say whatever they want to say. I don’t want to defend myself or anything like that.

“If you look at our position in the table, it says it all. Thursday is really important. Losing games is the hardest part by far of this job. Let’s focus on Thursday.”

Dissecting last night’s defeat, the Portuguese said: “Many mistakes. Newcastle were stronger in second balls. We did a lot of mistakes that made it harder to win a game. That’s all.

“It’s a little bit of everything. it’s hard to point to one thing. It’s really hard to win against these top teams like Newcastle. When we make mistakes to help the opponent it’s even harder. Let’s focus on Thursday.”

On Thursday, United will hosts Lyon in the return leg of their Europa League quarter-final, which remains finely in the balance after a 2-2 draw in the first leg.

“Of course it’s really important. We have a chance to get Champions League. It’s an important game,” Amorim said.

“It will be really hard. We have to focus on that and get to the next stage. We have a season a lot like that with difficult losses. We are used to getting up. Let’s do that Thursday. It’s a different game. We need to give something to our fans and to go to the next stage.”

How many points will Man Utd finish on?

Manchester United are currently on 38 points from 32 games in the Premier League this season.

That works out at a rate of 1.19 points per game.

If they perform at that rate for the remainder of the season, United would finish on 45 points.

In the 20-team Premier League era, no team has ever been relegated with 43 or more points.

Four teams have gone down with 43 or more, but all four were in the first three seasons of the Premier League, when it was a 22-team competition.