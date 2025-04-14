'Let's focus on Thursday', Utd boss Amorim says after humiliating loss to Magpies - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim. PHOTO/MANCHESTER UNITED X

English Premiership

‘Let’s focus on Thursday’, Utd boss Amorim says after humiliating loss to Magpies

Published

MANCHESTER, England, April 14, 2025 – Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim said there is “nothing worse than losing games” when asked about the criticism he has received since taking charge at Old Trafford.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“I understand but I don’t care. Nothing is worse than losing games,” Amorim said after the defeat by Newcastle.

“People can say whatever they want to say. I don’t want to defend myself or anything like that.

“If you look at our position in the table, it says it all. Thursday is really important. Losing games is the hardest part by far of this job. Let’s focus on Thursday.”

Dissecting last night’s defeat, the Portuguese said: “Many mistakes. Newcastle were stronger in second balls. We did a lot of mistakes that made it harder to win a game. That’s all.

“It’s a little bit of everything. it’s hard to point to one thing. It’s really hard to win against these top teams like Newcastle. When we make mistakes to help the opponent it’s even harder. Let’s focus on Thursday.”

On Thursday, United will hosts Lyon in the return leg of their Europa League quarter-final, which remains finely in the balance after a 2-2 draw in the first leg.

“Of course it’s really important. We have a chance to get Champions League. It’s an important game,” Amorim said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“It will be really hard. We have to focus on that and get to the next stage. We have a season a lot like that with difficult losses. We are used to getting up. Let’s do that Thursday. It’s a different game. We need to give something to our fans and to go to the next stage.”

How many points will Man Utd finish on?

Manchester United are currently on 38 points from 32 games in the Premier League this season.

That works out at a rate of 1.19 points per game.

If they perform at that rate for the remainder of the season, United would finish on 45 points.

In the 20-team Premier League era, no team has ever been relegated with 43 or more points.

Four teams have gone down with 43 or more, but all four were in the first three seasons of the Premier League, when it was a 22-team competition.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved