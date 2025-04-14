‘I hope they name him in their squad for Caf,’- Shabana’s Okidi furious over poor refereeing after FKF Cup loss to Homeboyz

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 14, 2025 – Shabana head coach Peter Okidi has decried poor officiating in Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Kakamega Homeboyz in their FKF Cup round of 16 encounter at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

Okidi says the referee favoured their opponents, with many of the calls going their way.

“We had the chance to take the game to post-match penalties but I feel that the referee favoured them…he’s favoured them. I hope when they (Homeboyz) win this competition, they can carry the referee along with them to Caf Confederations Cup,” the gaffer said.

Abana Ba Ingo took the lead in the 27th minute courtesy of captain Moses Mudavadi’s tap-in.

The 2023 FKF Cup champions then held on for a vital win to secure a date with National Super League (NSL) side Nairobi United in the quarters.

Okidi noted that such poor refereeing is counterproductive to efforts to improve the quality of Kenyan football.

“The way he has officiated here today…he has done an injustice to them. I am not afraid to say this…such poor refereeing is what is degrading the quality of our football,” the former Nakuru All Stars boss said.

Having exited the domestic cup competition, the Glamour Boys will now shift their attention to the league where they are in a prime position for a top four finish.

The Kisii-based side lie fourth with 40 points from 26 games, six less than third-placed Gor Mahia who have a game in hand.

Their next encounter is against Talanta on Sunday at the Dandora Stadium.