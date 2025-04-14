Damning stats from Man Utd’s embarrassing defeat to Newcastle

LONDON, England, April 14, 2025 – Only Southampton (19) and Aston Villa (13) have made more errors leading to goals in the Premier League this season than Manchester United (12), who made two against Newcastle on Sunday.

United have gone 1-0 down in 19 league games this season with only Leicester (27), Southampton (21) and Wolves (20) doing so more often. It’s also the joint most games the Red Devils have conceded first in in a single Premier League campaign alongside 2013-14.

Since Ruben Amorim’s first game in charge, only Southampton (59), Tottenham (53) and Leicester (53) have shipped more goals in all competitions than United (48).

United’s 14 league defeats this season is their joint highest tally in a single Premier League campaign, also losing 14 games last season. The Red Devils last suffered more defeats in a top-flight campaign in 1989-90 (16 in 38 games).