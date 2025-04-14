Damning stats from Man Utd's embarrassing defeat to Newcastle - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Newcastle's Sandro Tonali celebrates his goal against Manchester United. PHOTO/NEWCASTLE UNITED

English Premiership

Damning stats from Man Utd’s embarrassing defeat to Newcastle

Published

LONDON, England, April 14, 2025 – Only Southampton (19) and Aston Villa (13) have made more errors leading to goals in the Premier League this season than Manchester United (12), who made two against Newcastle on Sunday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

United have gone 1-0 down in 19 league games this season with only Leicester (27), Southampton (21) and Wolves (20) doing so more often. It’s also the joint most games the Red Devils have conceded first in in a single Premier League campaign alongside 2013-14.

Since Ruben Amorim’s first game in charge, only Southampton (59), Tottenham (53) and Leicester (53) have shipped more goals in all competitions than United (48).

United’s 14 league defeats this season is their joint highest tally in a single Premier League campaign, also losing 14 games last season. The Red Devils last suffered more defeats in a top-flight campaign in 1989-90 (16 in 38 games).

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved