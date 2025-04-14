Clippers and Timberwolves win to secure NBA play-off spot - Capital Sports
Los Angeles Clippers' Paul George shoots against Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero during an NBA game in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Clippers won 118-102. USA TODAY SPORTS VIA REUTERS CON

Basketball

Clippers and Timberwolves win to secure NBA play-off spot

Published

LOS ANGELES, United States, April 14, 2025 – The LA Clippers and the Minnesota Timberwolves each secured a play-off spot with victories on the final day of the regular NBA season.

The Clippers finished fifth in the Western Conference with a 124-119 overtime win over the Golden State Warriors, who drop into the play-in tournament.

James Harden scored 12 of his game-high 39 points in overtime as the Clippers set up a play-off meeting with the Denver Nuggets, who had already qualified for the play-offs but clinched fourth place by beating the Houston Rockets 126-111.

Anthony Edwards top-scored with 43 points as the Timberwolves beat the Utah Jazz 116-105 to finish sixth and set-up a play-off with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Which teams have secured a spot in the NBA play-offs?

Eastern Conference play-offs: Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks.

Play-ins: Atlanta Hawks, Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls.

Western Conference play-offs: Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets, LA Clippers.

Play-ins: Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings.

How do the NBA play-offs work?

The play-offs begin with the play-in tournament between the four teams finishing seventh to 10th in the regular season.

Seventh play eighth – with the winners going straight into the play-offs to face the second seed.

But the losers get a second chance, as they then face the winners of the play-in match between the teams in ninth and 10th. The losers of that game are eliminated, while the winners go into the play-offs to face the top seeds.

Play-off rounds are decided by a best-of-seven series, with match-ups decided by seedings.

The first round is followed by the conference semi-finals, then the conference finals, with the winners of each conference meeting in the NBA Finals.

What are the NBA play-off fixtures?

Western Conference play-ins:

Memphis Grizzlies (8) at Golden State Warriors (7)

Dallas Mavericks (10) at Sacramento Kings (9)

Play-offs:

Oklahoma City Thunder (1) v TBD

Houston Rockets (2) v TBD

Los Angeles Lakers (3) v Minnesota Timberwolves (6)

Denver Nuggets (4) v LA Clippers

Eastern Conference play-ins:

Atlanta Hawks (8) at Orlando Magic (7)

Miami Heat (10) at Chicago Bulls (9)

Play-offs:

Cleveland Cavaliers (1) v TBD

Boston Celtics (2) v TBD

New York Knicks (3) v Detroit Pistons (6)

Indian Pacers (4) v Milwaukee Bucks (5)

Brackets denote seeding

When does the NBA Finals series take place?

The NBA play-ins take place between Wednesday and Friday. The play-offs are scheduled between 19 April and 2 June.

The opening game of the NBA Finals takes place on 5 June.

Games are then scheduled every three days after that and, if all seven games are required, game seven will be on 22 June.

In this article:
