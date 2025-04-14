Clippers and Timberwolves win to secure NBA play-off spot

LOS ANGELES, United States, April 14, 2025 – The LA Clippers and the Minnesota Timberwolves each secured a play-off spot with victories on the final day of the regular NBA season.
The Clippers finished fifth in the Western Conference with a 124-119 overtime win over the Golden State Warriors, who drop into the play-in tournament.
James Harden scored 12 of his game-high 39 points in overtime as the Clippers set up a play-off meeting with the Denver Nuggets, who had already qualified for the play-offs but clinched fourth place by beating the Houston Rockets 126-111.
Anthony Edwards top-scored with 43 points as the Timberwolves beat the Utah Jazz 116-105 to finish sixth and set-up a play-off with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Which teams have secured a spot in the NBA play-offs?
Eastern Conference play-offs: Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks.
Play-ins: Atlanta Hawks, Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls.
Western Conference play-offs: Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets, LA Clippers.
Play-ins: Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings.
How do the NBA play-offs work?
The play-offs begin with the play-in tournament between the four teams finishing seventh to 10th in the regular season.
Seventh play eighth – with the winners going straight into the play-offs to face the second seed.
But the losers get a second chance, as they then face the winners of the play-in match between the teams in ninth and 10th. The losers of that game are eliminated, while the winners go into the play-offs to face the top seeds.
Play-off rounds are decided by a best-of-seven series, with match-ups decided by seedings.
The first round is followed by the conference semi-finals, then the conference finals, with the winners of each conference meeting in the NBA Finals.
What are the NBA play-off fixtures?
Western Conference play-ins:
Memphis Grizzlies (8) at Golden State Warriors (7)
Dallas Mavericks (10) at Sacramento Kings (9)
Play-offs:
Oklahoma City Thunder (1) v TBD
Houston Rockets (2) v TBD
Los Angeles Lakers (3) v Minnesota Timberwolves (6)
Denver Nuggets (4) v LA Clippers
Eastern Conference play-ins:
Atlanta Hawks (8) at Orlando Magic (7)
Miami Heat (10) at Chicago Bulls (9)
Play-offs:
Cleveland Cavaliers (1) v TBD
Boston Celtics (2) v TBD
New York Knicks (3) v Detroit Pistons (6)
Indian Pacers (4) v Milwaukee Bucks (5)
Brackets denote seeding
When does the NBA Finals series take place?
The NBA play-ins take place between Wednesday and Friday. The play-offs are scheduled between 19 April and 2 June.
The opening game of the NBA Finals takes place on 5 June.
Games are then scheduled every three days after that and, if all seven games are required, game seven will be on 22 June.