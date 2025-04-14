Caf D coaching courses suspended to fix grassroots development

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 14, 2025 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) have suspended CAF D coaching programmes around the country, until mid-May.

In a letter addressed to branch chairs, FKF development director Francis Kimanzi says the suspension is borne out of a need to align the programmes with continental standards.

“In light of recent developments, we kindly request all branches to temporarily suspend their scheduled Caf D training sessions until mid-May 2025. This pause will allow us to enhance the training programme and ensure full compliance with CAF standards,” Kimanzi said.

He added: “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, particularly to branches that have already made arrangements to conduct these sessions in support of football development in Kenya.”

The course is an entry-level programme for aspiring coaches, with a particular focus on grassroots development of football.

The 10-day course covers fundamental basics of coaching, including assessment of player development, conducting a training session and implementation of coaching strategies.

Graduands are required to undertake at least one year of coaching practice before they can enroll for a Caf C coaching course.

The federation has been providing Caf D courses to coaches around the country for a number of years, particularly under the reign of former president Nick Mwendwa.