Rising Stars in group of death for Afcon Under 20

The Rising Stars line up before a past match at the CECAFA U20 Championship. PHOTO/CECAFA/X

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 13, 2025 – The national under 20 men’s football team will face Nigeria, Tunisia and Morocco in the ‘group of death’ at this month’s Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

This was revealed following a draw conducted on Sunday evening in light of Ivory Coast’s withdrawal as hosts, late last month.

Salim Babu’s charges, who will be making their debut at the tournament, have it all to do against their erstwhile opponents who have been regulars at the continental competition.

Nigeria are the record champions of the competition, having won it seven times — the most recent being in 2015.

The Flying Eagles also boast a record 13 appearances at the Under 20 World Cup, with their best performance coming in 2005 in the Netherlands where they finished second.

Meanwhile, Morocco’s only continental title was in 1997, coupled with three appearances at the World Cup where there best return was also in 2005 — a fourth place finish.

Their fellow North Africans, Tunisia, finished as runners-up in 1985 while finishing fourth on two occasions — 2021 and 2023.

At the last edition of the competition in 2023 in Egypt, the Flying Eagles thrashed the Tunisians 4-0 to bag bronze.

Extensive preps

The Rising Stars were initially scheduled to play defending champions Senegal, Sierra Leone and Zambia in the original draw.

Babu’s charges have been undergoing their paces under the keen eye of the Nairobi City Stars tactician — assisted by Bidco United boss Anthony ‘Vieira’ Akhulia and Godfrey Oduor.

The team have played a number of friendlies against local clubs, the latest being Saturday’s showdown against Tusker FC, which they lost 3-2.

Babu is expected to name the final 25-man squad in the coming week.

