Pipeline’s Atuka receives individual award at Africa Volleyball champs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 13, 2025 – Kenya Pipeline women’s volleyball player Trizah Atuka has been crowned as the best middle blocker at the just-concluded Africa Club Championships in Abuja, Nigeria.

Atuka was a pivotal player for the oilers who bagged bronze at the continental competition for the second year running.

Geoffrey Omondi’s side beat Carthage in straight sets of 28-26, 25-14 and 25-18 to finish third at the 39th edition of the tournament — following on from last year’s edition in Cairo.

Bronze was a perfect way for them to bounce back from their disappointing 3-2 loss to defending champions Zamalek in fiery semi-final on Friday night.

For Atuka, the latest accolade is a just reward for her tenacity and consistency ever since she returned from a long battle with injury.

Since then, the middle blocker has captained the national team to the Paris Olympics.

Pipeline will now shift their attention to wrestling the national league title from defending champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB).

The bankers finished their continental campaign on a high with 3-0 demolition of fellow countrywomen, Kenya Prisons, on Saturday night.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Japheth Munala’s side were ruthless, triumphing in sets of 25-21, 25-22, 25-19 to finish fifth at the competition.