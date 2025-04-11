Wounded Lionesses fend off Colombia at Krakow Challenger Series - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya Lionesses huddle up at the Challenger Series in Krakow. PHOTO/KENYA RUGBY UNION

Rugby

Wounded Lionesses fend off Colombia at Krakow Challenger Series

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 11, 2025 – The national women’s rugby 7s side resumed winning ways at the third leg of the Challenger Series in Krakow, Poland with victory over Colombia.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Lionesses had suffered a shock 28-12 loss to Thailand in their second match on Friday afternoon.

Wounded by their first defeat in this season’s Challenger Series, Dennis Mwanja’s side were onto the Colombians as a pack of hungry lions on a buffalo.

However, the long periods in the South Americans’ 22 counted for little as they went for a breather with a 0-0 scoreline.

Sinaida Nyachio continued her hot streak at the tournament, drawing first blood for the Lionesses on resumption.

The youngster notched her fourth try of the leg, showing nifty footwork to pierce through the Colombians’ backline for the five points.

Captain Grace Adhiambo’s conversion was unsuccessful but the former Nakuru RFC player didn’t have to wait long to atone for her miss.

Adhiambo soon announced her presence in the tournament with a try in the 10th minute, before adding the extras for a 12-0 lead.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Lionesses were hanging for dear life soon after following Diana Awino’s yellow card that left them a woman less.

It was glorious opportunity that the Colombians made full use of, Maribel Mestra pulling one try back as Valentiana Tapias converted between the posts.

However, Mwanja’s charges successfully held on for the second victory of the tourney and passageway into the last four.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved