Wounded Lionesses fend off Colombia at Krakow Challenger Series

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 11, 2025 – The national women’s rugby 7s side resumed winning ways at the third leg of the Challenger Series in Krakow, Poland with victory over Colombia.

The Lionesses had suffered a shock 28-12 loss to Thailand in their second match on Friday afternoon.

Wounded by their first defeat in this season’s Challenger Series, Dennis Mwanja’s side were onto the Colombians as a pack of hungry lions on a buffalo.

However, the long periods in the South Americans’ 22 counted for little as they went for a breather with a 0-0 scoreline.

Sinaida Nyachio continued her hot streak at the tournament, drawing first blood for the Lionesses on resumption.

The youngster notched her fourth try of the leg, showing nifty footwork to pierce through the Colombians’ backline for the five points.

Captain Grace Adhiambo’s conversion was unsuccessful but the former Nakuru RFC player didn’t have to wait long to atone for her miss.

Adhiambo soon announced her presence in the tournament with a try in the 10th minute, before adding the extras for a 12-0 lead.

The Lionesses were hanging for dear life soon after following Diana Awino’s yellow card that left them a woman less.

It was glorious opportunity that the Colombians made full use of, Maribel Mestra pulling one try back as Valentiana Tapias converted between the posts.

However, Mwanja’s charges successfully held on for the second victory of the tourney and passageway into the last four.