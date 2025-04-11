Power of 16th man: Katywa salutes fans ahead of Kenya Cup final

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 11, 2025 – Ahead of their Kenya Cup duel with Menengai Oilers, Kabras Sugar RFC head coach Carlos Katywa has paid tribute to the club’s fans for their unwavering support.

The South African says the fans are their 16th man who has always given them an edge in their pursuit of success.

“We have a very active fanbase…the funny thing, having done my research, is that these guys have been supporting the club even before Kabras started to win trophies. Through thick and thin, they have been very supportive. When the chips are down, they are always calling me to encourage me…sometimes, even inviting me to their houses for lunch or supper,” Katywa said.

The coach further saluted the fanbase for extending their support beyond the pitch by helping uplift the lives of some of the players.

“I know they have supported a large number of our players with things. Most of our players come from humble background. Some of them lack boots, some lack playing gear or the necessary nutrition and a number of our fans have come on board to support them. This is a different fanbase,” the former Rhodes University rugby team coach said.

Katywa will be leading Kabras in their third Kenya Cup final since he took the reins in 2022.

They play against an Oilers side that slithered past eight-time champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) in the semis courtesy of a 31-08 scoreline.

Saturday’s final is a repeat of 2022 where the sugar millers triumphed 34-28.

The two sides have clashed in the Kenya Cup regular season where Katywa’s side narrowly won 20-14.

With these factors in mind, the coach is careful not to allow complacency to creep into him.

“We have prepared very well because this is one of the finals in which we will have to go into the finer details. We have gone to the lengths of studying our opponents as well as ourselves. In the past week, looking at the boys, I saw a hunger in them and a will to win at all costs,” Katywa said.

The coach is further conscious of the fact that Gibson Weru’s charges will be keen to get one over them.

“This is not the same game that we played in the regular season because we had allowed a sense of complacency to creep in. The pressure is on both sides but the difference will be those who manage to keep calm…to maintain. They are here to prove a point but for us I feel we don’t need to prove a point but to simply win a cup,” he said.

The sugar millers will be seeking their fourth consecutive crown as Oilers search for their maiden title.

The two teams will also clash in the finals of the Enterprise Cup.