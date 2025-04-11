Prisons lock up Cameroonian opponents at Africa Volleyball Champs

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 11, 2025 – Kenya Prisons wrapped up their Africa Club Volleyball Championships campaign with a straight sets victory over Cameroon’s Litto Volleyball in Abuja, Nigeria on Friday afternoon.

The wardresses were keen to atone for their 3-0 thrashing by record champions Al Ahly of Egypt in their one-sided semi-final encounter on Thursday.

Josp Barasa’s side wasted no time in caging the West Africans, winning 25-18 in the first set.

They upped the ante in the second set, exhibiting no mercy as they clinched the second set with a 25-14 scoreline, before winning 25-16 in the final set.

Another Kenyan side in action today, Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) will face Rwanda’s APR in the other classification match.

The country’s only hope of lifting the continental gong rests on Kenya Pipeline who face defending champions Zamalek of Egypt in the semi-final, later on Friday.