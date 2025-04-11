Pipeline fall short to Zamalek in Africa Club Champs semis - Capital Sports
Kenya Pipeline's Trizah Atuka in action at the Africa Club Championships. PHOTO/KVF MEDIA

Volleyball

Pipeline fall short to Zamalek in Africa Club Champs semis

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 11, 2025 – Kenya Pipeline lost to defending champions Zamalek in the semi-final of the Africa Volleyball Club Championships in Abuja, Nigeria on Friday night.

The tie served a five-set classic in which both teams went hammer and tongs at each other in an effort to make the final.

The Egyptians won 25-23 in the first but Geoffrey Omondi’s charges came back strongly in the second set to win 28-26.

The fireworks continued in the third set, which Zamalek ultimately won 25-9 but the Kenyans threw a curveball in the game with a narrow 26-24 triumph in the fourth set.

The high octane encounter finally slowed down to a burn in the decider set, the Egyptians having the last laugh with a 15-12 victory.

Pipeline were seeking their seventh continental title and an improvement from the last edition of the competition when they finished third.

They will be hoping for a repeat of the same when they face the loser of the other semi-final between Al Ahly of Egypt and Tunisia’s Carthage in the third-place playoff, tomorrow evening.

