Kenya Lionesses' Grace Adhiambo in a past action. PHOTO/RUGBY AFRIQUE

Kenya

Okullu lauds Lionesses fighting spirit in World Series spot hunt

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11 – Kenya Lionesses captain Grace Okullu has lauded the team’s winning mentality as the greatest ingredient in their impressive performances.

The Lionesses have won two out of three of the World Sevens Challenger Series tournaments standing inches close to qualifying for the promotion and relegation play-off for the top tier World Series.

Okullu, one of the most experienced players in the squad has dotted down eight tries in the two tournaments that Kenya has won and has told Telecomasia.net the belief in the team has been immense.

“This time round, we have had a very strong winning mentality. We have played each game with a lot of belief in ourselves and that has been the biggest secret. In the previous tournaments, we have been losing by alim margins maybe a few points or a try but this time, we decided to work on the finer details and being a bit tighter and hence the improved results. Our ambition remains to battle for promotion to the World series and I am confident that we will do it,” the captain told Telecomasia.

The Lionesses are aiming to be among four teams that will play in the Series qualifier in Los Angeles, in May.

