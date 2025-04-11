Lionesses maul Belgium at Krakow Challenger Series opener

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 11, 2025 – Sinaida Nyachio scored twice as the national women’s rugby 7s side beat Belgium in the third leg of the Challenger Series in Krakow, Poland on Friday afternoon.

The Lionesses were handed a huge boost after three minutes when Margaux Lalli was yellow carded and banished to the sin bin.

However, for all their numerical inferiority, the young Belgians held their own against the tournament favourites who camped in their 22.

With 15 seconds left on the clock before halftime, the fortress was finally breached when Nyachio, receiving a pass from Naomi Amuguni, dummied to the left before showing a clean pair of heels to touch down for the first try.

She then picked herself up to finish the job with her right foot, converting successfully for the extras.

The Belgians showed the same resoluteness in the second half but were simply no match for Lionesses who once again laid siege to their 22.

Dennis Mwanja’s side were also defensively solid, doing well to snuff out any attempt to pierce through into their backline — particularly from Abigael Bokonda who on several occasions threatened to turn on the turbo either side of the flanks.

With seconds ticking, Lionesses finally got their much-needed security when Nyachio scored her second try.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Off a scrum in the Belgian 22, the 22-year-old exhibited clever and quick thinking, sprinting on the half turn before going over the white chalk at the right corner.

Grace Adhiambo’s subsequent conversion was unsuccessful but it mattered little as the Lionesses kicked off their campaign on flier.

Their next match is against Thailand on Friday evening.