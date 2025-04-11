KCB settle accounts with APR in five-set epic at Africa Club Champs - Capital Sports
KCB Volleyball team during the 2019 Kenya Volleyball Federation Play-offs final. Photo/COURTESY

Volleyball

KCB settle accounts with APR in five-set epic at Africa Club Champs

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 11, 2025 – Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) beat Rwanda’s APR in a five-set thriller at the Africa Club Volleyball Championships in Abuja, Nigeria on Friday evening.

Both teams were playing for pride — and classification — have lost their semi-final duels on Thursday.

Japheth Munala’s side began with a 27-25 victory in the first set, before winning 25-17 in the second one.

However, the Zone V champions recovered their footing in the third set to win 25-21.

They then won 25-20 in the fourth set to level the tie and take it to the decider set.

However, the national women’s volleyball league champions rose from their slumber, edging a thrilling final set with a 15-9 scoreline.

In this article:
