Cheche’s charges confident of slaying Cameroon after Morocco win

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 11 – National under 17 girls’ football coach Mildred Cheche is confident of success against Cameroon in the final round of the World Cup qualifiers.

Cheche says the quality in the squad keeps improving with each game.

“The team is well prepared and playing the two friendlies (against Morocco) gave us an edge. I am thankful that we were able to go to Morocco and play the two friendly matches because it has given us a mileage and the team is fully prepared for the match against Cameroon,” she said.

The Rising Starlets beat Morocco 2-0 in an international friendly at the Mohammed VI Sports Complex in Rabat on Monday, following on from their 1-1 draw against the same side on Thursday, last week.

Looking back to the two fixtures, Cheche said it was ‘mission accomplished’ for her.

“It was a great build-up match for our team to see where we are…just to get the match fitness and see the areas we need to improve. It has given us confidence to play against Cameroon and also areas that we need to work on now that we are back home in Kenya,” she said.

A key concern is the injury to Joan Ogola but the coach is not suffering sleepless nights over the same.

She is confident the midfielder will be fit as a fiddle, in time for the duel with the Lionesses of Cameroon.

“We had a minor injury for Joan Ogola but by the time we play Cameroon she should be fine,” Cheche said.

Speaking at the same time, Starlets skipper Halima Imbachi said confidence levels in the squad are sky-high.

“We needed the exposure that we got against Morocco as we prepare for Cameroon. Both teams (Morocco and Cameroon) have the same physique and for us to beat Morocco, it gives us great confidence that we can do the same against Cameroon,” she said.

Cheche’s charges play Cameroon in the first leg on April 20 at the Nyayo Stadium before meeting again in the second leg, five days later, at the Stade Olembe in Yaounde, Cameroon.

The Rising Starlets are seeking their second consecutive appearance at the World Cup, following their debut at last year’s edition in the Dominican Republic.

This year’s edition is set for Morocco.