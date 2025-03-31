McIlroy second player to earn $100m on PGA Tour - Capital Sports
Rory McIlroy wins the Wells Fargo Championshi[. PHOTO/Standard/UK

Golf

McIlroy second player to earn $100m on PGA Tour

Published

LONDON, England, March 31, 2025 – Rory McIlroy has become the second golfer after Tiger Woods to exceed $100m (£77m) in career earnings on the PGA Tour.

The Northern Irishman reached the milestone by earning $338,000 for finishing in a four-way tie for fifth at last week’s Houston Open.

The 35-year-old has amassed 28 victories in 262 events on the Tour since making his first appearance in 2010.

Woods, 49, passed $100m in prize money in 2012 and currently stands on $120m, with 82 wins in 378 events.

Phil Mickelson is third on the list with $97m but left the PGA Tour in 2022 to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour for a reported $200m.

Dustin Johnson, who also joined LIV in 2022, is fourth on the list with $76m. World number one Scottie Scheffler ($75m) completes the top five.

In 2022 the PGA Tour responded to the emergence of LIV by increasing prize money at 12 events to match that of the breakaway tour.

The PGA Tour and European-based DP World Tour have been in talks with the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), which runs LIV, about a merger since June 2023.

The four majors – The Masters, US PGA Championship, The Open Championship and the US Open – are the only individual strokeplay events where players from the rival tours have an opportunity to play against each other.

McIlroy has won three of the four majors but the last of those was the 2014 Open Championship.

He will again attempt to become just the sixth player to complete a career Grand Slam of all four majors at next week’s Masters at Augusta National, which begins on 10 April.

