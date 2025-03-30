Pipeline eye sixth Africa Club volleyball title in Nigeria

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 30, 2025 – Kenya Pipeline volleyball captain Gladys Ekaru has underlined their ambition to win this year’s Africa Club Championships in Abuja, Nigeria.

Ekaru insists their ultimate goal is to return home with the continental crown.

“The team is well prepared and we are ready for everything. We are ready for the task ahead. My message to the teammates is that we are going for the African Championships and want to come back home with the trophy,” the skipper said.

The oilers will be flying the national flag at the two-week competition, alongside fellow countrywomen, Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) and Kenya Prisons.

The three are among 24 teams that will be battling for glory in Abuja, including defending champions Zamalek of Egypt.

In lieu of the battle ahead, Ekaru has appealed for prayers from Pipeline faithful.

“We ask our supporters to keep cheering us…we need their prayers and we will work hard and not disappoint them,” she said.

Geoffrey Omondi’s charges will be looking to do better than last year’s edition in Cairo, Egypt when they beat KCB 3-1 to bag bronze.

Their last continental title was in 2005 in Nairobi when they thrashed Egyptian giants Al Ahly in straight sets.

They will be certainly buoyed by the fact that they are yet to lose a game in the national women’s league, this season.