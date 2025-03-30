KCB to rebuild with new blood after Kenya Cup heartbreak

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 30, 2025 – Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) rugby head coach Oliver Mang’eni will continue to mould the team in his own identity following their exit from the Kenya Cup.

Mang’eni says he will recruit more young players to complement those already in the team.

“I am looking at bringing more younger players into the team because there are a number of players we expect will be leaving. We need younger boys and it (success) will come. We are in a transition period and we just need to continue doing what we are doing,” he said.

It has been a tough going for Mang’eni who succeeded Curtis Olago at the beginning of the 2024/25 season.

Having gone unbeaten for the majority of the season, the bankers ran into rough tides, beginning with the last match of the regular season against Kabras Sugar — to who they lost 25-17 on March 9.

The sugar millers then rub the salt on KCB’s wounds with a narrow 25-21 victory in the semis of the Enterprise Cup — a week later.

Menengai Oilers drove the final nail into the coffin with a 31-08 humbling of the eight-time Kenya Cup champions in the semis of the prestigious competition at the KCB Sports Club on Saturday evening.

Mang’eni was humble in defeat, crediting Gibson Weru’s charges for bringing the fight to the den.

“We have come a long way…just looking at how we have put the young boys together to try and fix something. Today, I feel they showed up but Oilers were just the better team,” he noted.

With their hopes of a trophy in the 15s evaporated in thin air, the bankers will now shift attention to the 7s — more specifically, the National Sevens Circuit (NSC).