KCB to rebuild with new blood after Kenya Cup heartbreak - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Action between KCB RFC and Menengai Oilers in the Kenya Cup semis. PHOTO/KCB RUGBY

Kenya Cup

KCB to rebuild with new blood after Kenya Cup heartbreak

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 30, 2025 – Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) rugby head coach Oliver Mang’eni will continue to mould the team in his own identity following their exit from the Kenya Cup.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Mang’eni says he will recruit more young players to complement those already in the team.

“I am looking at bringing more younger players into the team because there are a number of players we expect will be leaving. We need younger boys and it (success) will come. We are in a transition period and we just need to continue doing what we are doing,” he said.

It has been a tough going for Mang’eni who succeeded Curtis Olago at the beginning of the 2024/25 season.

Having gone unbeaten for the majority of the season, the bankers ran into rough tides, beginning with the last match of the regular season against Kabras Sugar — to who they lost 25-17 on March 9.

The sugar millers then rub the salt on KCB’s wounds with a narrow 25-21 victory in the semis of the Enterprise Cup — a week later.

Menengai Oilers drove the final nail into the coffin with a 31-08 humbling of the eight-time Kenya Cup champions in the semis of the prestigious competition at the KCB Sports Club on Saturday evening.

Mang’eni was humble in defeat, crediting Gibson Weru’s charges for bringing the fight to the den.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We have come a long way…just looking at how we have put the young boys together to try and fix something. Today, I feel they showed up but Oilers were just the better team,” he noted.

With their hopes of a trophy in the 15s evaporated in thin air, the bankers will now shift attention to the 7s — more specifically, the National Sevens Circuit (NSC).

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved