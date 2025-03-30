Haaland overcomes penalty miss to inspire City to FA Cup semis

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MANCHESTER, England, March 30, 2025 – Manchester City kept their trophy hopes for this season alive by coming from behind at Bournemouth to set up an FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest.

Evanilson’s scrambled 21st-minute finish put the Cherries ahead at half-time and left City boss Pep Guardiola facing the prospect of ending a campaign empty-handed for the first time since 2016-17, his debut season at the club.

Erling Haaland had a first-half penalty saved by Kepa Arrizabalaga and wasted two other golden opportunities as City struggled for rhythm in the face of Bournemouth’s intensity.

But Guardiola worked his magic at the break by sending on Nico O’Reilly for Abdukodir Khusanov, and four minutes into the second half the 20-year-old – operating at left-back – created the equaliser with a perfect cross for Haaland to turn in at the far post.

Another change, this time enforced, allowed City to go ahead after 63 minutes. O’Reilly played in Omar Marmoush, just on for the injured Haaland, and the Egypt attacker’s strike crept under Kepa who should have done better.

Guardiola changes revive Man City

Guardiola insists even an FA Cup win would not salvage a season that has been mediocre by the standards of a side that reeled off a historic four successive Premier League titles.

There was, however, no disguising the City manager’s burning desire to add another trophy to his haul and avoid the rare ignominy of ending a campaign without silverware.

He picked a strong side and his animated, often frantic, body language from the first whistle showed how much he wanted another trip to Wembley for the semi-final.

Guardiola’s experienced line-up was full of serial winners – and he acted decisively when they reached half-time in arrears against this energetic, skilful Bournemouth side.

He removed the struggling Khusanov to send on O’Reilly, putting him at left-back and switching Josko Gvardiol into the centre.

Guardiola’s switch gave City the cutting edge they had lacked as O’Reilly first set up Haaland with an inviting delivery then provided an assist for match-winner Marmoush as the visitors dominated the second half against the fading Cherries.

The only cloud for City was the injury to Haaland that forced him off after an hour, with the striker appearing to twist his left ankle in a touchline tangle with Lewis Cook.

This was a display that highlighted City’s flaws and strengths, but the habit of winning trophies is one that will die hard for Guardiola and his players.

Pride amid disappointment for Cherries

Bournemouth’s hopes of a dream Wembley appearance were lifted as they led City at the break – but ultimately they can have no complaints as they were over-powered by the visitors’ strength and quality in the second half.

For 45 minutes, Bournemouth had played on City’s nerves – especially at the back, where their intense pressing made life a misery for Matheus Nunes and Khusanov in particular.

They scrambled Nunes’ senses to such an extent that he was twice involved in Bournemouth’s goal, first of all inexplicably gifting possession to Cook then failing to track Justin Kluivert as he set up Evanilson’s finish from on the goalline.

Bournemouth were on a high but Guardiola’s half-time alterations changed the game and Andoni Iraola’s side could not respond.

The Cherries missed the influence of two of their most significant performers this season in the suspended Milos Kerkez and Dean Huijsen.

Hungary’s Kerkez gives Bournemouth an extra dimension in defence and attack, while Huijsen’s qualities at the back might just have applied more shackles to City.

In the end, this will be a bitter disappointment for Iraola and his team, who have offered so much this season and will have had the FA Cup firmly in their sights, but City’s class told when the pressure was on.