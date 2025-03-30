Association of Gaming Operators in Kenya Open for more investment in Sports

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 30 – More gaming companies are open to sponsor sports in the country if the government provides sustainable taxes and level playing field, the chairman of the Association of Gaming Operators in Kenya (AGOK) Sasa Krneta said.

While speaking during an annual event for players in the gaming industry, Krneta said the government should consider itself a partner in the industry considering then contribution it brings in terms of taxes.

“Our members in AGOK continue contributing immensely in development of sports through sponsorships and this has gone far in developing talent and creating employment for hundreds of young Kenyans,” said Krneta.

He said: “In 2024 alone, the gaming industry contributed over Ksh 24 billion in taxes, which accounts for a little over 1% of total national revenue.”

He added, “That’s a big number and it shows that our sector is not just about business, but about real impact. We directly employ around 10,000 people, and when you consider indirect jobs, suppliers, tech partners, agents investment in marketing and others, we estimate that over 500,000 Kenyans rely on this industry in one way or another.”

“On top of that, gaming companies invest heavily in sponsorships, and CSR, supporting sports, health, education, and local communities. We estimate that around 1 billion KES was invested into sponsorships and CSR projects in 2024,” he underscored.

Krneta said AGOK guided by a clear vision, “to be the best and most trusted gaming association in Africa, known for transparency, responsibility and professionalism. And our mission is simple, but powerful.”

“To speak as one voice for the gaming industry in Kenya, push for fair tax and regulations, address illegal gambling and promote responsible gaming. These aren’t just words, they reflect how we operate, how we engage and how we hope to grow.”

The Association of Gaming Operators – Kenya brings together the various private stakeholders in the betting, lotteries and gaming sector.

Speaking at the event Football Kenya Federation Chief Executive Officer Harold Ndege said the federtion is opening its doors for players in the gaming industry to partner in sponsor activities in the industry to promote growth of the sport.

The FKF CEO said that the open door policy is aimed at bringing on board strategic partners to harness football’s potential in transforming lives, growing communities, and building businesses.

“We are celebrating the dynamic evolution of football in this new era of power. Football is no longer just a sport, it is an ecosystem of talent, innovation, and opportunity,” said Ndege.

He added: “As we continue to enhance the football experience, we are integrating experiential activations and innovations that bring fans closer to the game. This includes expanding digital screens across stadiums, creating immersive fan zones, and using cutting-edge technology to engage audiences both in-stadium and online. Football is an emotion, and we want to make every moment unforgettable for fans, players, and stakeholders alike.”

Ndege said that at the heart of the federation’s transformation is a commitment to transparency, accountability, and professionalism.

“We are establishing strong governance structures to ensure football operations are efficient, ethical, and financially sustainable. Every partnership, investment, and decision within our federation is driven by a clear purpose, to grow the game with integrity and trust.

We are creating a system where all stakeholders, from clubs to corporate sponsors, can operate with confidence, knowing that football in Kenya is built on fairness, excellence, and long-term sustainability.”