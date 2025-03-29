Wanyama sees red on debut for relegation-threatened Dunfermline - Capital Sports
Victor Wanyama poses as new Dunfermline Athletic player. PHOTO/DUNFERMLINE ATHLETIC

Harambee Stars

Wanyama sees red on debut for relegation-threatened Dunfermline

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 29, 2025 – Former Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama was sent off on his debut for his Scottish second-tier side Dunfermline Athletic in a league tie against Ayr United on Saturday night.

The 33-year-old came on as a substitute in the 64th minute but departed for an early shower, 21 minutes later, following a handball.

The two-time Scottish Cup champions went on to lose 3-0, compounding their league struggles.

Wanyama joined Dunfermline on Wednesday as a free agent, reuniting with Neil Lennon, who was his former coach at Celtic.

In the lead up to his debut, Wanyama had said that he did not need much convincing to sign a short-term contract with the club after talking on the phone with Lennon.

“I spoke with coach Lennon and he asked me to come and help him and I can’t say no to him. He is a coach who has shaped my career and that is why it wasn’t hard to make that decision. We know each other well and he understands my strengths and what I can bring in to his team,” Wanyama told Telecomasia.

Dunfermline are placed second from bottom in the Scottish Championship and are in danger of relegation.

