Shujaa put Americans to the sword at Hong Kong 7s

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 29, 2025 – The national men’s rugby 7s team beat United States to qualify for the 9th place finals at the Hong Kong Sevens on Saturday morning.

Kevin Wekesa put Shujaa in the driving seat in the second minute, breaking through the American defence to score the first try — Nygel Amaitsa adding the extras.

The opposition, however, responded at the cusp of halftime, Ben Broselle’s linebreak culminating in touchdown, before Lucas Lacamp failed to convert between the posts.

Kenya extended their lead in the second half, thanks to Vincent Onyala’s try in the 11th minute albeit Amaitsa’s attempted conversion flew wide of the posts.

Speedster Patrick Odongo then continued his sparkling show at the tournament, darting in between the American backline to eventually put the ball over the white chalk.

The Americans nicked one last try in the dying seconds of the match, Broselle adding his second of the match for a 17-10, final scoreline.

Victory was a perfect redemption for Kevin ‘Bling’ Wambua’s side who had lost 14-7 to France in their final Pool C fixture.

It was, once again, a case of so-near-yet-so-far for Shujaa who also lost 12-7 to Great Britain on Friday morning after a ruthless 19-0 victory over Spain in their opener.