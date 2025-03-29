‘Rai brothers’ to clash in Kenya Cup final after wins over KCB, Nondies

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 29, 2025 – Menengai Oilers outclassed Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) to book a date with Kabras Sugar in the finals of the 2024/25 Kenya Cup.

Oilers beat the eight-time Kenya Cup champions 32-08 in a pulsating semi-final encounter at the latter’s Ruaraka Sports Club backyard on Saturday evening.

When it rains it pours and in the bankers’ case, it seemed the pregnant clouds over the Nairobi skies were an indicator of the things to come on the pitch.

Nelson Makokha put Gibson Weru’s charges in the lead with a try within five minutes, Timothy Omela adding the extras.

Fortune Arturo then went over for the Oilers, five minutes later, with Omela converting successfully once again between the posts for a 14-00 lead.

The bankers responded immediately from the restart through Andycole Omollo’s try but it proved to be nothing more than a temporary respite as Oilers extended the lead to 17-05 courtesy of Omela’s penalty.

With less than minutes to the break, Omela made it 20-05 with his second penalty although the bankers responded in kind with their own penalty.

End-to-end second half

With a roaring crowd spicing up the encounter, the second half unfurled in the same fashion as the first.

Once again, Weru’s charges drew first blood thanks to Omela’s third penalty.

The national men’s rugby 15s team player continued his man-of-the-match show with his fourth penalty to make it 26-08.

Makokha then added the gloss to a historic win in the final embers of the game with a second try of the game as the resultant conversion flew wide.

Nondies no match for Kabras

Elsewhere, at the Kakamega ASK Showground, defending champions Kabras Sugar brushed aside Nondies 45-06 in the other semi-final.

This year’s final is set to be a replay of 2021/22 when Kabras made minced meat of their Rai sisters, beating them 34-28.