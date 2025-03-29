Pipeline boss Omondi named new Malkia Strikers head coach

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 29, 2025 – Kenya Pipeline women’s volleyball coach Geoffrey Omondi has been named new boss of the national women’s team, Malkia Strikers.

In a statement on Facebook, the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) said Omondi will be assisted by Kenya Commercial Bank’s (KCB) David Muthui and Kenya Pipeline’s Esther Chepkosgei.

Before assuming the reins at the oil merchants, Omondi was head coach at Trailblazers Volleyball Club.

He was appointed as Kenya Pipeline boss in November last year, taking over from Chepkosgei, who had been holding the position in an interim role.

The former Wafalme Stars international has also worked as an assistant coach of the national under 18 boys’ team.

Since taking over at Pipeline, Omondi has taken the team on an unbeaten streak in the national women’s league.

Early this month, he led the club to the finals of the CAVB Zone V Championships in Uganda where they lost to Rwanda’s APR.

He is currently with the side at the Africa Club Championships in Abuja, Nigeria where Pipeline are in contention for the continental crown alongside 23 other teams.