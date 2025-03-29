Palace book date at Wembley after destroying Fulham in FA Cup

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, England, March 29, 2025 – Crystal Palace stunned Fulham at Craven Cottage as they won their fifth match in a row to reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Fulham were on top for the first 30 minutes but could not take advantage of the dominance, with Rodrigo Muniz going closest for the home side.

The Eagles could barely get out of their half, before Eberechi Eze gave the visitors the lead against the run of play with an excellent strike in the 34th minute.

The England international cut in from the left and curled a beautiful low shot around Leno and in off the far post.

Eze, who scored his first England goal against Latvia in the recent international break, then had a huge part to play in the second goal when his cross was headed in at the near post by Ismaila Sarr.

Willian forced Dean Henderson into a good save but Marco Silva’s side couldn’t find a way back into the match, before Eddie Nketiah added a third, slotting the ball through Leno’s legs.

The win means Palace have won their last five matches in a row in all competitions and are in the last four of the FA Cup for the first time since 2022.

Palace hoping for exciting end to season

Palace reaching the semi-finals of the FA Cup is another step in a remarkable turnaround masterminded by manager Oliver Glasner after the Eagles’ slow start to the season.

It took them nine games to win their first league match of the campaign, but now Glasner has them within touching distance of the top half of the league table, into the semi-finals of the cup and having led them to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

The Eagles are in early contract talks with Glasner and going into a summer where there will again be interest in some of their key players, securing the manager is going to be very near to the top of the list of things they need to get sorted.

Palace are well-organised in their 3-4-2-1 formation and their discpline in that shape was a big reason why they did not go behind in the first half after a huge amount of Fulham pressure.

The end of the season could be an exciting time and, having lost just two of their last 15 matches, momentum is building at the right time.

Fulham miss chance to build on league success

These two sides played each other just over a month ago in the league, when Palace won 2-0, but the start of today’s match had a completely different feel.

Silva, who was managing his 500th game, will be disappointed that his team did not take the lead with the good opportunities they had through Muniz and Andreas Pereira in the opening half-hour.

However, after Eze gave the Eagles the lead, Fulham were not able to create many chances of note and the result went the same way as the league match.

Silva introduced Adama Traore, Emile Smith Rowe and Raul Jimenez as the home side looked for a way back into the game, but they fell further behind as they chased a goal.

Fulham are still having an excellent campaign in the league and are just three points away from a Champions League place but losing in this manner at home with a trip to Wembley on the line will hurt them for some time.