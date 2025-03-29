Kenya or DR Congo: Tusker wonderkid still undecided on future

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 29 – Tusker’s rising star David Polepole says he is not yet decided on his international future, if a chance arises, as he continues with his starring form for the 13-time FKF Premier League champions.

Polepole has been a revelation for Tusker since being asked to step up from the club’s Youth Team structure, and has scored two goals and has one assist in two consecutive starts.

The forward was asked to step up from the Youth Team after the injury to the club’s top scorer Ryan Ogam and has been slowly paying back the faith bestowed on him by coach Charles Okere.

His performances have been catching the eyes of many, including national team selectors, and there has been talk of him rising to the top.

Born in DR Congo but raised in Kenya, Polepole is eligible to feature for both countries, but, speaking exclusively to Telecomasia.net, he says he is yet to make a decision on where his allegiance will lie.

“I was born in DR Congo, my parents are from DR Congo, but I have lived almost my entire life in Kenya. I have earned my education here, and my football journey has been built here as well. It is not an easy decision because both countries are home for me. I believe when the time comes, I will be able to make an informed decision but as for now, I am still not putting much thought into it,” Polepole said.

The forward has scored 12 goals for Tusker’s Youth Team in the Division Two League this season, and is now aiming to score at least six for the senior team after his promotion.