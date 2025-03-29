Agutu crowned eLigue 1 Tour champion after edging pulsating final - Capital Sports
Joash 'Jojo' Agutu celebrates with his trophy after winning the eLigue 1 tour national finals.

Esports

Agutu crowned eLigue 1 Tour champion after edging pulsating final

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 29, 2025 – Kenyatta University student Joash “jojo” Agutu beat Mombasa’s top seed Harun Ahmed 3-2 in the final to emerge as the new eLigue1tour champion, at the esports competition hosted at Charter Hall, Nairobi on Friday night.

The 23-year-old showed his intentions early on by thrashing Collins Ngugi 7-1 in the last eight, before overcoming tournament favourite Harry Kappa 4-3 in the semis.

Meanwhile, Ahmed beat Sam Carter 1-0 in the quarters, then went on to deliver the shocker of the tournament by defeating defending champion Eric “Demon” Ngige 4-2 in the semis.

Agutu win secures him Ksh. 25 000 in prize money and a trip to Paris, France courtesy of French top tier league, the Ligue 1 McDonald’s while Harun earns Ksh. 15 000 for his runner-up finish.

Joash ‘Jojo’ Agutu in action at the finals of the eLigue 1 Tour nationals

It was redemption for Agutu as he had finished second last year, and he could not hide his joy.

“I am so happy. Last year, I bottled in the finals but clearly God’s time is the best. He wanted it this way, that I would win this year. I have worked so hard on this and it’s great to see the fruits of my work.” he said.

Harun Ahmed in action at the eLigue 1 Tour national finals.

In the ladies exhibition category, teenage sensation Brillian “Bree” Nekesa was crowned champion after a domineering performance in a category that featured the top four Kenyan female players.

The 14-year-old thumped Bernice 7-0 in the semis before demolishing Shantel Njogu 9-2 in the finals in her debut on the big stage.

“I am so happy to make it as a champion in my first time of trying. I had some nerves playing on the stage for the first time, but my coach helped me calm down and stick to the plan. When I am composed, I can overcome any player,” she said.

The tournament was attended by dignitaries including Prime Cabinet Secretary H.E. Musalia Mudavadi, French Ambassador H.E Arnaud Suquet and Nairobi Deputy Governor H. E. Njoroge Muchiri.

