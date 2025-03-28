Kenya Cup Semi-Finalists Confident Ahead Of High-Stakes Clashes

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 28 – With just a day to go before the Kenya Cup Semi-Finals, teams are exuding confidence as they gear up for what promises to be an exhilarating weekend of rugby action.

The battle for a place in the April 12th final intensifies as defending champions Kabras RFC host Nondescripts RFC at the Kakamega Showground, while KCB Rugby welcomes Menengai Oilers to their Ruaraka Grounds in Nairobi Saturday.

With the Ksh 10 million sponsorship from KBL’s Tusker brand, announced earlier this week, the tournament has received a much-needed boost, ensuring an enhanced experience for players and fans alike. Speaking ahead of the semi-finals, players from the competing teams shared their thoughts on the season so far, the challenges they have overcome, and their expectations for the crucial upcoming matches.

KCB Rugby, eight-time Kenya Cup champions, will be aiming to secure their spot in the final once again as they take on a formidable Menengai Oilers side.

Austin Sikutwa, KCB winger, reflected on the season’s journey, emphasizing the team’s readiness despite facing stiff competition throughout.

“So far, the season has been great, though we’ve had some tough matches along the way. We’ve had to put our best foot forward, focus on teamwork, and ensure we execute our game plan effectively. The semi-final will be a tough match as it always is against Oilers, but I think the boys are ready, and we are well-prepared.”

His teammate, Andycole Omollo, acknowledged the long and grueling season but expressed optimism in the team’s depth and resilience.

“We have had a good season, finishing second, which has earned us a home semi-final. Injuries have been a challenge, with a few major ones here and there, but we’ve managed to cope because we have a strong squad. We are excited to take on Menengai Oilers, and with our home support behind us, we are ready for the battle.”

Both players emphasized the importance of fan support, urging KCB supporters to turn up in large numbers to cheer them on.

“We really appreciate Tusker’s sponsorship; it has come at the perfect time for us as clubs have been struggling. We encourage our fans to come in large numbers, support their favorite teams and players, and make the atmosphere electric,” added Sikutwa.

At the Kakamega Showground, defending champions Kabras RFC will be looking to continue their dominant run as they take on a resurgent Nondescripts RFC, who have surprised many this season with their resilience and strong performances.

Fredrick Shisia, Nondies’ player, spoke about the team’s journey to the semi-finals and the belief within the squad.

“According to me and our side, I believe that we’ve worked very hard to get to where we are. Every game has had its ups and downs, but we have pushed through, and that’s why we are here today.”

“We know we are playing against Kabras, and we expect them to come hard at us, but we are prepared, and we know what they are going to bring. Our biggest strength is our team bonding and the way we push each other to show up for training and give our best every time we step on the pitch.”

As one of Kenya’s most historic rugby clubs, Nondescripts RFC has worked tirelessly to reclaim its place among the country’s top rugby teams, and Shisia is hopeful that their performance will be rewarded.

They have seen how much effort we put in to reach this stage, and it means a lot to have that kind of support. It will be even more special if the best teams get the recognition they deserve.”

He also called on fans to rally behind the team.

“To our supporters, this has been a long journey, and you have been with us from the start. We encourage you to come out in numbers and support us because we will not let you down.”

With the semi-finals set to deliver high-intensity rugby action, Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) CEO Thomas Odundo expressed gratitude for Tusker’s sponsorship, which he says will go a long way in elevating the competition.

“The season has been long, with its fair share of challenges, but we have finally arrived at the most crucial stage. All the teams are prepared to put on a good show, and with partners like Tusker coming on board, we are confident that we will not only witness great rugby action but also create a fantastic experience for the fans.”

Beyond financial support, Tusker has committed to enhancing the matchday experience through immersive activations and fan engagements that will amplify the excitement around the semi-finals and finals.